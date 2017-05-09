3 police officers wounded in Maguindanao IED attack

COTABATO CITY: Three police officers were wounded in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in Mamasapano, Maguindanao on Tuesday morning as military continued its pursuit operations against supporters of the Islamic States in the province. Senior Supt. Agustin Tello, Maguindanao police director, identified the victims as Police Officer (PO)3 Harim Ampatuan, PO3 Ali Malok and PO1 Norudin Olympain, all members of the Radjah Buayan Municipal Police Station. The officers were onboard a police car going to provincial police headquarters when an IED, made of a pipe-bomb, exploded at about 10:15 a.m. in Sitio Paso, Barangay Manongkaling. The attack happened as pursuit operation continues against the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) following series of clashes in the towns of Datu Salibo and Datu Hoffer Ampatuan. The clashes left one BIFF commander killed and 11 others wounded including from the side of the military. BIFF spokesman Abu Misry Mama confirmed in a radio interview here the death of a certain commander Khalid, nephew of their faction leader Ismael Abubakar, and wounding of four others in the military offensives.