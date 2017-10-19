3 police officials reassigned

Philippine National Police (PNP) Director-General Ronald de la Rosa on Wednesday ordered the transfer of three high-ranking officials to different police offices.

A special order prepared by Police Deputy Director General Archie Gamboa and signed by Rene Aspera , PNP director for Personnel and Records Management, showed that the three police chiefs will be reassigned on October 20.

Senior Supt. Graciano Jaylo Mijares, chief of the PNP-Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG), will be reassigned to the police regional office of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

Supt. Reuben Theodore Sindac, ARMM police director and whom Mijares will replace on Friday, would be transferred to the PNP’s national headquarters in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Senior Supt. Joseph Cagayan Adnol, deputy regional director for administration of the Cagayan de Oro City police (Region 10), will replace Mijares as PNP-DEG chief.

RJ CARBONELL