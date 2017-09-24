3 police stations built in CARAGA

CARAGA Police Director Chief Supt. Rolando Felix and local officials of Agusan Del Sur inaugurated three new police stations in Loreto and Santa Josefa. “These police stations were constructed due to the collaboration between the police and the local government units (LGUs),” Felix said. He added that the police officers should provide better services and ensure public safety, maintenance of peace and order, and enforcement of the law in respective municipalities. Mayor Ligaya Otaza of Loreto town assured to extend more financial support to the newly built Loreto Municipal Police Station. Meanwhile,Vice Mayor Richard Plaza and officials of Santa Josefa also lauded the new police stations.