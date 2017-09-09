3 policemen awarded for bravery

“The act of bravery of these police officers displayed the extraordinary courage and professionalism in a circumstance of peril and exemplary performance beyond the call of duty is worthy of emulation among their fellow officers in the police service and uplifts the image of the Philippine National Police (PNP).”

This was how National Police Commission (Napolcom) Vice Chairman and Executive Officer Rogelio T. Casurao described the three uniformed personnel of the PNP who are this year’s recipients of the PNP Gallantry Award.

“This clearly manifests their commitment to serve and protect the people,” Casurao said.

The three policemen received a plaque of commendation and a cash reward of P10,000 each for displaying courage and gallantry in the performance of their duties during Napolcom’s 51st founding anniversary on Friday.

Senior Insp. Mark Gil S. Garcia, former chief of the Rizal Provincial Police Office (PPO) special operations unit (SPO), was honored posthumously for his bravery in leading SPO operatives in a series of buy-busts in different municipalities in Rizal on August 19, 2016 in line with the PNP anti-illegal drugs campaign.

Garcia led his team in the successful arrest and neutralization of eight drug suspects. He died in the armed encounter with the suspects.

SPO1 Roberto A. Villamor of the Oas, Albay Police Office, demonstrated extraordinary bravery and dedication to duty when he served as negotiator during a hostage-taking incident on September 5, 2016 that transpired in a public transport bus in Oas, thus, saving the lives of a two year old child and two female hostages.

PO2 Joselito A. Lantano of the PNP’s Police Security and Protection Group was also honored for stopping a robbery on board a moving public transport bus along EDSA, Quezon City on April 4, 2017 that resulted in the neutralization of three criminals and saving the lives of the passengers. JING VILLAMENTE