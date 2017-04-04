3 PSL bets bag MOS plum in Phuket meet

Three Philippine Swimming League (PSL) tankers bagged the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) award in their respective age groups in the 2017 Thanyapura Swimming Championship held at the Thanyapura Swimming Pool in Phuket, Thailand.

Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque standout Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh spearheaded the list after nailing six gold medals to claim the top honors in the girls’ 9-10 category of the tournament that drew more than 400 tankers from some 20 countries.

Mojdeh copped golds in the 200m Individual Medley, 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 200m breaststroke, 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly highlighted by three Philippine national junior records in her pet events.

Diliman Preparatory School tanker Lee Grant Cabral also grabbed the spotlight by earning the MOS trophy in the boys’ 9-10 class following an impressive six-of-six sweep of all of his events. Cabral ruled the 50m freestyle, 200m IM, 50m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle.

Sofia Beatriz Lopez who got four silver and two bronze medals in the girls’ 11-12 division delivered the third MOS trophy for Team Philippines.

The other members of the team were DPS Athletes of the Year awardees Albert Sermonia 2nd, winner of one gold and two silvers in the boys’ 11-12 event and Paula Carmela Cusing who secured three silvers in the girls’ 13-14 division, and Isabela native Julian Lazaro, who contributed one gold, one silver and a couple of bronzes.

Overall, the Filipino tankers went home with 14 gold, 10 silver and four bronze medals to surpass the country’s 14-gold medal haul in the 2015 edition of the tournament.

Recently, PSL pocketed 13 gold medals in the 2017 Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship held at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool in Tokyo.

“It’s just our second international competition this year. After the Phuket competition, some of the PSL tankers are back to training to prepare for our next tournament in Australia,” said PSL President Susan Papa referring to the 2017 Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge slated on April 15 to 16 in Perth, Australia.

EMIL C. NOGUERA