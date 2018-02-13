3 PSL bets brace for Middle East Open

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) will be sending three tankers to the 2018 Middle East Open Swimming Championship to be held from February 15 to 17 at the Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Reigning Female Swimmer of the Year Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque will lead the country’s campaign in the three-day meet which is expected to draw more than 500 tankers from different countries.

Mojdeh has been a consistent medal winner in major international competitions including the prestigious Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Australia, Buccaneers Swimming Championship in Japan, and the Hamilton Aquatics Long Course Swimming Championships in Qatar.

She also won Most Outstanding Swimmer awards in the Stingrays Swimming Championship in Hong Kong, SICC Swimming Meet in Singapore, and Royal Bangkok Swimming Championship in Thailand, among others.

The 11-year old Mojdeh is revving up for the 2018 Palarong Pambansa to be held in Vigan, Ilocos Norte in April. She recently won five gold medals in the Palarong Pambansa National Capital Region qualifying meet held at the Marikina Sports Complex.

“We just have three swimmers in this competition but these kids are no pushovers. It’s going to be a tough competition but we’re very optimistic. These kids are well-prepared,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

Joining Mojdeh in the team are British School Manila standouts Ruben White and Heather White – both veterans of international competitions.

The Whites bagged medals in the Hamilton Aquatics Long Course Swimming Championships held in Qatar last year.

Heather topped the 400m Individual Medley, 50m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 50m breaststroke and 200m freestyle while Ruben ruled the boys’ 12-year 200m butterfly, 100m butterfly, open 100m butterfly and 50m breaststroke.

PSL is fresh from a successful campaign in the 2018 Bolles School Sharks TYR February swimming competition held at the Cecil Aquatics Center in Jacksonville, Florida.