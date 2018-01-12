3 pushers, 6 users arrested in Pangasinan

DAGUPAN CITY: Police have arrested another alleged notorious drug pusher selling shabu, ecstacy and marijuana to high school and college students during a buy-bust here. Police Supt. Jandale Sulit, newly installed police chief, identified the suspect as Richard Maramba-Crespo of Barangay Bacayao Norte. Crespo, who has surrendered under Oplan Tokhang, was arrested after handing over a sachet of shabu to a posuer buyer in Barangay Mayombo at about 8 p.m on January 10. Confiscated from Crespo was P500 marked money, a sachet of shabu and drug paraphernalia. Meanwhile, joint operatives from Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and local police earlier arrested another suspected drug pusher Alexander Lopez, with Alvin Cercado, Mark Calulot, Marvin de Gracia, Jun Fernandez, Nestea Regacho, Herrero Perez, Raymundo Sinlao, Marvin Jay Obra of Barangay Babasit in Manaoag town and Joana Aris of Barangay Sagud Bhaley in San Fabian town. The operatives recovered more than 25 grams of shabu from the house of Lopez that serves as drug den. The six arrested suspects were caught in the act sniffing shabu during the raid, while Aris and Obra were arrested in a buy-bust for selling two bundles of dried marijuana worth P500. Lopez reportedly surrendered under Oplan Tokhang and pledged to stop selling and using prohibited drugs.