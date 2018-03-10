3 pushers busted with P1M shabu

Three drug suspects, including a pregnant woman, were arrested with P1.1 million shabu in Barangay Polpogan, Consolacion town, northern Cebu on Thursday. Police said Cris Ortega, 35, of Barangay Cambiyuhan, Danao City; his live-in partner Jenny Jaime, 32, and Geran Ligan, 29, of Barangay San Roque, Talisay City were arrested at about 10 p.m. after the sale transaction was made outside their rented house in Polpogan. Jaime is reportedly three months pregnant. Police seized five sachets of shabu and P200 pesos marked money from the suspects. Ortega confessed hiding a huge amount of shabu in a culvert about 10 meters away from his rented house where the police found about 100 grams placed inside a blue pouch estimated at P1.1 million. He said he intended to distribute the shabu in Danao City and its neighboring areas. Chief Insp. Gerard Ace Pelare, Consolacion Police officer-in-charge, said Ortega, Jaime and Ligan are newly-identified drug pushers.