3 QC policemen in extort try SENT to ARMM

Three Quezon City Police District (QCPD) policemen accused of extortion were reassigned to the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) as ordered by Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa. Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, QCPD director, said Police Officer 3 Jerry Astilleros Sayson, PO2 Ericzaldy Malagueña Madarang and PO2 Loey Baque Boco, formerly with the Tactical Motorized Unit, were accused of extorting P1 million from drug suspects they arrested in November at Barangay Loyola Heights in Quezon City. The suspects also claimed that the three officers took their four cell phones, two Macbook laptops and their wallets. Dela Rosa immediately ordered the policemen’s relief and reassigned them to ARMM pending investigation.