    3 quakes jolt Surigao del Sur–Phivolcs

    THREE tectonic earthquakes hit Surigao del Sur on Sunday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

    The first quake in Marihatag was a Magnitude 2 with a depth of 105 kilometers. It struck at 10:16 a.m., according to Phivolcs.

    The second one at 10:30 a.m. had a 3.8 magnitude and a depth of 28 km.

    The third was recorded at Magnitude 4.9 with a depth of 25 km.


    Intensity 3 was felt in Marihatag and Bislig City, also in Surigao del Sur.

    Phivolcs added that no damage or aftershock was reported. GLEE JALEA

     

