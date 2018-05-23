3 rape suspects nabbed in Bulacan

Three rape suspects in two separate incidents were arrested in Meycauayan City and Pandi in Bulacan on Monday. Senior Supt. Chito Bersaluna, Bulacan police provincial director, said Elmer Capillo, a factory worker from Upper Northernhills, Barangay Malhacan, Meycauayan City was arrested based on the complaint of a 14-year-old student niece of his live-in partner. The victim, who is living with her aunt and Capillo, told investigators that the suspect started sexually abusing her since 2014 and threatened to kill her. She got the courage to end the abuses on Monday after Capillo again abused her when she ran for help and told her aunt. Similarly, brothers Dante and Ricky Angeles, both from Barangay Santo Niño in Pandi were nabbed on the complaint of a 16-year-old victim. Chief Insp. Manuel De Vera, chief of police, said Dante is the stepfather of the victim. De Vera said Dante allegedly raped the victim in 2010 and in October 2017. In November 2017 Dante brought her to a hotel in Balagtas town after fetching her from school where she was again abused. Ricky also raped the victim in November 2017. At about 5 a.m. on Monday the victim escaped from the house of the suspects and reported to the police.

FREDRICK SILVERIO