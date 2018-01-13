3 rescued, 1 missing in CamSur rough seas

LEGAZPI CITY: Three boatmen were rescued while one was reported missing after their two motorized banca (small boats) capsized on the rough seas of Caramoan, Camarines Sur on Friday.

State weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric and Geophysical Administration (Pag-asa) had warned Bicol officials, disaster responders and the public to be on guard for possible massive flooding and the occurrence of landslides as the region will be experiencing torrential rains brought on by the tail end of a cold front.

Maria Luisa Calubaquid, Philippine National Police regional spokesman, said the banca manned by two persons each sailed from Barangay Parobcan, Presentacion town to Barangay Gata, Caramoan but upon reaching Langkipaw municipal waters of Barangay Ilawod, the boats capsized because of huge waves.

Calubaquid identified the boatmen as Amador Clores, 54; Ricky Clores, 45; Felix Gianan, 15 and Lito Barwel all residents of Sitio Pawikan, Barangay Gata in Caramoan.

Ricky and Amador Clores were rescued in Honongan Resort at Barangay Ilawod and Gianan in Barangay Paniman; while Barwel was still missing as of Saturday afternoon.

For several weeks now the Bicol region had been experiencing heavy rainfall brought about by weather disturbances and thunderstorms.

The Pagasa in Bicol has issued an advisory that scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be experienced across the region including Northern Samar because of the tail-end of a cold front, which may cause possible flashfloods or landslides.

The localized thunderstorms are bringing torrential rains aggravated by the tail-end of the cold front here. It said moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast will prevail along these areas, with moderate to rough seas.