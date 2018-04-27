3 ride-hailing networks to start in May

Three new transport network operators — GoLag, Hype and Owto — will begin operating in May, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said on Thursday.

LTFRB Board Member Aileen Lizada said consumers may download the apps on May 8 for Owto, May 12 for GoLag and May 19 for Hype.

Another new transport network company (TNC), Hirna, recently started its operations.

Each TNC was given two years to operate.

Hirna and Owto earlier said their fares will be lower than Grab’s.

On Thursday, lawmakers called on Grab to fully implement the policy of hiding passengers’ destination before they confirm bookings.

Representatives Luis Raymund Villafuerte of Camarines Sur and Jericho Nograles of Pwersa ng Bayaning Atleta party-list claimed that Grab only partially implemented the policy.

LTFRB Chairman Winston Ginez ordered Grab not to allow drivers to see passengers’ destinations after commuters complained that drivers cancelled bookings.

“Why is Grab limiting it to 25 percent when its previous rival, Uber, was able to implement this feature on all of its drivers? This is what we get under a monopoly. The dominant player will always come up grudgingly with half-baked solutions to appease its customers, knowing fully well that they have no choice but to patronize its lousy service,” Villafuerte said in a statement.

Singapore-based Grab has bought the Southeast Asia operations of Uber last month.

with LLANESCA T. PANTI