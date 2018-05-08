3 Sayyaf killed, 7 soldiers wounded in Sulu clash

THREE Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members were killed while seven soldiers were wounded in fierce encounter on Monday during pursuit operations to rescue two police officers and civilians abducted by the bandits in Patikul, Sulu.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu, said Army Troops encountered about 70 ASG bandits led by sub-leaders Idang Susukan and Almujer Yadah in Sitio Sangay, Barangay Buhanginan and a gunfight ensued for about an hour.

He identified the slain bandits only as alias Moktar, Julhadi and Surayb.

The soldiers were part of a huge group sent to track down the bandits holding Police Officer (PO) 2 Benierose Alvarez and PO1 Dinah Gumahad as well as civilians – Jakosalem Blas and Faisal Ahidji Hajiri – who were abducted in Patikul town last April 29.

Sobejana said artillery fire were delivered at the encounter site while attack helicopters of the Philippine Air Force provided close-air support.

The Abu Sayyaf was reportedly demanding P5 million for the safe release of the policewomen and civilians.

The fighting erupted in Barangay Buhanginan where the abduction happened but the fate of the hostages remains unknown as the operation against the bandits continued in the hinterlands where the rebels fled taking along their captives.

Last week, police captured an Abu Sayyaf rebel, Sahibul Sailani, and seized improvised explosives from his hideout in Barangay Culianan in Zamboanga City. Sailani, police said, was involved in at least eight criminal cases, mostly kidnappings, in nearby Basilan province.

Police are interrogating him to determine his involvement in the kidnapping of the police officers or whether his group is planning a terror attack in Zamboanga that was previously bombed by the Abu Sayyaf bandits whose leaders pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

with AL JACINTO