3 Sayyaf militants yield in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Three Abu Sayyaf bandits – Hajat Abbang, Kirah and Sansi Jawad – whose group has links with the Islamic State, have surrendered to the military in Sulu. Officials said the men also surrendered two rifles and a grenade launcher to the Marine Battalion Landing Team 1 under Colonel Arnel Tolato. The bandits were followers of Abu Sayyaf leader Alhabsy Misaya who was killed by the soldiers last year. Rear Admiral Rene Medina, commander of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao, said the surrenderers are being interrogated by the military. He provided no details of the interrogation, but urged other Abu Sayyaf members to surrender and promised them a new life.