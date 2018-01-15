3 more SC justices to testify vs Sereno  before House committee

THREE more justices of the Supreme Court are expected to testify today, Monday, when the Committee on Justice of the House of Representatives resumes impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

Associate Justices Samuel Martires, Diosdado Peralta and Lucas Bersamin and Court administrator Midas Marquez will testify on allegations that Sereno manipulated the shortlist of the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) and delayed the release of retirement benefits of judges.

The allegations are contained in the impeachment complaint filed by lawyer Larry Gadon.

Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, the most senior magistrate of the Supreme Court was also invited but he declined because “he lacked personal knowledge” of the issues to be discussed.

Gadon said in a press conference last week that while the development was unfortunate, it would not affect the outcome of the proceedings since testimonies by Associate Justices Teresita de Castro, Francis Jardeleza and Noel Tijam were enough to impeach Sereno.

Retired Justice Arturo Brion also appeared and testified before the House panel.

Gadon accused Sereno of committing culpable violation of the Constitution, corruption, betrayal of public trust and other high crimes. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA