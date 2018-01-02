3 senior officers shortlisted for top PH Navy post

THREE senior Philippine Navy officials are on the shortlist of candidates for the flag officer-in-command post, a military source privy to the ongoing selection process said on Tuesday.

They are: Rear Admiral Robert Empedrad, acting Navy chief; Rear Admiral Rommel Ong, Philippine Navy Inspector General; and Rear Admiral Joby Bacordo, Naval Sea Systems commander.

The same source, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to media, said the AFP Board of Generals has passed the recommendations to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who will be checking out the list before submitting to President Rodrigo Duterte for his decision.

Empedrad is a “mistah” (classmate) of Philippine National Police Chief Ronald de la Rosa. Both belong to the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Sinagtala” Class of 1986.

Ong and Bacordo are members of the PMA “Hinirang” Class of 1987 and classmates of Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, the Quezon City police director; and Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu.

According to the source, Lorenzana was pushing for Empedrad to be the next Philippine Navy chief, “for obvious reasons.”

“But he (Empedrad) is not the most qualified. In fact, there are questions on his qualification because he did not command any Naval Force,” the source said.

A Naval Force is equivalent to an Infantry Division command of the Philippine Army.

Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado was replaced by Empedrad in December after fir alleged “insubordination” involving a frigate deal of the Philippine Navy.

The defense chief accused Mercado of sitting down on the contract and of disregarding the weapons system provided by the Hyundai Heavy Industries by allegedly lobbying for a France-based company.

The source said that Lorenzana wanted Empedrad to officially head the Philippine Navy since “he is their main in the frigate program.”

“So they can implement it the way they want it and to silence the Philippine Navy, which is contesting and having issues [over the frigate deal]. That is why they relieved Mercado,” the source said.

“Either Bacordo or Ong. They are definitely more qualified. Selection should be based on merit and qualification,” he added. DEMPSEY REYES