3 more soldiers added to list of dead from Marawi siege–military

THREE more soldiers were added to the list of fatalities from the Marawi siege after they were identified, the military announced on Wednesday.

They were Private Alejandro Balean, Technical Sgt. Edgar Andal and one identified only as PFC Subing Subing.

This brings the total number of dead soldiers from the five-month war to 168, aside from the 942 Islamist extremists and 47 civilians.

Capt. Rowena Dalmacio, spokeswoman of the Philippine Marine Corps, said Balean’s remains arrived on Tuesday night at the Villamor Air Base, Pasay City from Iligan City.

Dalmacio said Balean was first reported missing in June in the vicinity of Mapandi Bridge, Barangay Daguduban, Marawi City during an encounter with an undetermined number of terrorists.

Balean was a member of the Marine Battalion Landing Team 7, which fought together with then First Lieutenant John Frederick Savellano and then First Lieutenant Raymund Abad who were among the first fatalities in the fighting.

Dalmacio cited accounts from survivors that Balean fell into the Agus River while his platoon was maneuvering against the Islamist State-inspired Maute group.

“Attempts by his colleagues to fetch him out of the water proved futile against the strong current and hail of gunfire,” she said in a statement.

Dalmacio added that on August 3, 2017, a text message was received from a senior police officer in Marawi City informing Balean’s team of the recovery of an “unidentified cadaver in advanced decomposing stage at the vicinity of Barangay Rurog Agus, Marawi City.”

Balean was wearing an olive drab shirt and lower pants with a tactical belt, had a black pouch and a wooden beaded bracelet with “Kamay ni Jesus” (Hand of Jesus) markings.

The results of a DNA test to confirm Balean’s identity was released on December 4, six months after he was reported missing in action.

Col. Romeo Brawner Jr., deputy commander of Task Group Ranao, identified the two other fatalities but could not provide other details except that they were reported initially as having been wounded in battle. DEMPSEY REYES



