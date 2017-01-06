3 soldiers die, 22 injured in Sulu road accident

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Three Army soldiers were killed and at least 22 others injured after their truck crashed in the town of Talipao in Sulu.

Officials said the truck’s brake system failed and skidded on the wet road before it overturned in the village of Upper Kamuntayan on late Tuesday.

The truck was part of a military convoy returning to base, according to Army Major Filemon Tan, spokesman for the Western Mindanao Command.

He said the bodies of the soldiers and 18 of the injured enlisted men were airlifted to Zamboanga City by a military cargo plane.

Tan did not release the names of those who died in the accident but the bodies were sent to their families in Manila.

No other details were made available by the military on the deadly mishap or whether it will launch an investigation of the accident.

Al Jacinto