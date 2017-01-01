3 soldiers nabbed after firing guns in Mindoro

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro: Three Philippine Army soldiers were arrested by police for discharging their firearms during the New Year’s revelry in Mansalay town.

Senior Supt. Christopher Birung, police provincial director, identified the soldiers as Private First Class Kevin Fajilagutan, PFC Leonard Magro and PFC John Rey Calansa, all members of 514th Engineering Construction Batallion of the 51st Engineering Brigade.

Birung said the three soldiers illegally discharged their cal. 45 firearms at Barangay Roma, Mansalay and caused minor injury to Nymar Villanueva, 27, a resident of the barangay (village).

The three are now under the custody of Mansalay Municipal Police and are being investigated.