3 squads remain unbeaten in WBL

De la Salle-Zobel, Escuela de Sophia and Colegio San Agustin-Makati kept their unbeaten slates over the weekend to tighten the race in Group A of the 13-Under Competitive Division of the 22nd Women’s Volleyball League (WBL) over the weekend at the Xavier School gym.

DLS-Z handily beat Assumption College (0-3), 25-9, 25-4; Escuela de Sophia thumped San Beda College-Alabang (2-1), 25-11, 25-4; and CSA-Makati subdued St. Scholastica’s College (2-1), 25-12, 25-16, for their third wins in as many days in the event organized by the Best Center and sponsored by Milo.

Holy Family School also raced to its third straight win by beating Philippine Science High School (0-3), 25-9, 27-7, to keep the top spot in Group A of the 18-Under Developmental Division.

Unbeaten School of the Holy Spirit also claimed its third straight win at the expense of Immaculate Conception Academy (0-3), 25-13, 13-25, 15-12, to lead Group B.

Also at 3-0 is St. Scholastica’s College, which dropped Quezon City Academy (2-1), 25-18, 25-21.

King’s Montessori-A took the Group A lead in the 18-under Competitive Division by trashing St. Raphaela Mary School (0-3), 25-11, 25-9, for its second straight win in as many games.

On top of Group B with three straight triumphs are King’s Montessori-B, which clipped CSA-Makati (2-1), 25-19, 25-17, and Sta. Elena High School, which tripped Miriam College (0-3), 25-22, 23-25, 15-8.

San Pedro Relocation Center National High Shool is on top of Group C at 3-0 following its 25-19, 24-26, 15-6 win over Escuela de Sophia (2-1).