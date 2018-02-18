3 states offering 1,000 jobs to Filipino workers–POEA

SAUDI Arabia, Taiwan and Germany have opened more than 1,000 job opportunities for Filipino workers under a government-to-government program, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) said.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health alone is looking for a total of 500 female specialist nurses for neonatal intensive care unit, coronary care unit, intensive care unit, nursery, emergency room, surgical wards and obstetrics and gynecology, the POEA said.

The I-Mei Foods Co, Ltd.-Taiwan is looking for 80 workers, including male technicians, male refrigeration and air conditioning maintenance workers, male or female bakers and staff canteen cooks, nale or female food analysis inspectors, male general technicians, male or female machine operators-food processing and male masons.

Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd, and NXP Semicondoctors Taiwan Ltd., both in Taiwan, are in need of a total of 25 female machine operators.

POEA Administrator Bernard Olalia said that several other firms in Taiwan were also in urgent need of factory workers, among others, while Germany needed nurses, and electrocardiography and laboratory technicians in Saudi Arabia.

Olalia said that qualified applicants should register online at www.poea.gov.ph or www.eregister.poea.gov.ph. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL