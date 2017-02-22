3 students die in Mindoro accident

Three students died after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a 10-wheeler truck in the town of Bansud, Oriental Mindoro on Wednesday morning. Senior Supt. Christopher Birong, police provincial director, said students Mico Rivas, 17, was driving the motorcycle with two back riders – Niel Peradilla, 23, and Rommel Mansalapus, 18, coming from the town of Bongabon heading toward Bansud when he lost control while traveling along the national highway of Sitio Malamig, Barangay Salcedo and smashed the 10-wheeler truck. The three students died instantly.