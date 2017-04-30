3 students die in road accident

ASINGAN, Pangasinan: Three students on their way to a birthday party died when a motorcycle they are riding collided head-on with a delivery truck along Asingan-Binalonan Road on Friday night. The victims were Wilfredo Ambrocio, 21, a mechanical engineer graduating student of Zone 3 in Barangay Coldit; Jim Marlo Esirda, 19, of Pobalcion West and Jovan Fragata, 18, of Poblacion East, all in Asingan. They were riding a motorcycle driven by Ambrocio going to Asingan town proper when bumped by a truck driven by Gaudencio Tomamao, 27, of Barangay Tandol, Cabatuan in Isabela. Investigators said the truck encroached the opposite lane hitting the victims. Ambrocio and Asirda died on the spot while Fragata was declared dead at the Sacred heart Hospital in Urdaneta City. Tomamao was arrested and facing a case of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide.