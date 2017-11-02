3 students drown in Palawan

Three female students drowned in a river in Barangay Salvacion in Busuanga, Palawan, at the height of heavy rains dumped on the province by tropical storm Ramil, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported on Thursday.

The OCD in Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) said in a report that the three died while swimming in Dimachikchik River in Sitio Demegan of Barangay Salvacion.

The report prepared by OCD-Mimaropa Regional Director Eugene Cabrera identified the three students as Katrina Mantana Apolinario, 13; Catherine Mantana Apolinario, 13; and Laiza Mantana Mayo, 12.

Cabrera said at about 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, the victims drifted to a deeper portion of the Dimachikchik River, where they drowned.

Their cousins, he added, tried to help the three but they were not able to save them.

The cousins called the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Unit and the police station to help them recover the victims from the river.

At about 2:50 p.m., the bodies were found and were brought to the Busuanga Rural Health Unit, where the three students were declared dead.

In Puerto Galera, the OCD Mimaropa reported that a motorized banca that had left Santa Clara, Batangas, capsized 20 meters near the shoreline of Sabang, Puerto Galera.

The motorized banca, MB King Jonel, was said to be owned by Jun-jun Mendoza.

Cabrera said there were nine persons aboard the motorized banca: skipper Rene Ace Garcia, 27; Ian Roy Quinery, 19; Justin Macalalad, 19; and six Chinese–Fel Cao, 34; Juan Juan Shi, 34; Rong Jun Wang, 34; Jio Lo Sai, 40; Min Yu, 61; and Xing Eng Zho, 40.

They are now under the care of the Philippine Coast Guard in Puerto Galera.

No casualties were reported, the OCD Mimaropa chief said.

In Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that there were three places in Laguna that were flooded–Famy, Mabitac and Siniloan.

There were no reported evacuees from these areas and flooding in Ma­bitac did not cause any road closure.

Flooding was also reported in Baco, Oriental Mindoro but also with no evacuees reported.

In Camarines Sur, affected by heavy flooding were Baao, Iriga City, Garchitorena, Balatan, Caramoan, Magarao and Lagonoy.

The NDRRMC noted that the flooding in Baao, Balatan, Magarao, Lagonoy, Iriga City and Garchitorena subsided as of Wednesday.

In Caramoan, knee-level flooding was caused by continuous rains, affecting one village.

The council reported one road and four bridges were affected by the continuous rains brought by Ramil in Cagayan Valley.

In Cagayan province , the Cabasan Overflow Bridge in Peñablanca and the Pinacanauan Na Tuguegarao Avenue in Tuguegarao City were not passable as of Wednesday and were closed to traffic.

Three bridges in Isabela were also not passable since Tuesday. These are the Alicaocao Overflow Bridge in Cauayan City, Santa Maria-Cabagan Overflow Bridge in Santa Maria and the Santo Tomas-Cansan Overflow Bridge in SantoTomas.

Nine incidents were monitored by the NDRRMC in Calabarzon and in the Bicol Region.

Two involved capsized bancas, two flooding, one vehicular accident and four landslides.