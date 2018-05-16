3 suspects fall in intensified drug operations in Manila

THREE drug suspects were arrested in two buy-bust operations in Manila, police said on Wednesday.

Angelica Corpuz, 22, and Omar Molina, 20, were arrested inside the Prince Court Hotel at about 1:30 a.m. by the Sta. Mesa Police Station Drug Enforcement Team (PS-8 SDET).

Molina was later identified as part of the Drug Watchlist in Pedro Gil. Seized from the two were four sachets of suspected shabu, which were forwarded to the Manila Police District-Crime Laboratory Office (MPD-CLO) for qualitative and quantitative examination.

Meanwhile, PS-8 SDET also arrested Marvin Luterte, 37, in another buy-bust operation along Road 12 NDC Compound, Barangay 628, in Sta. Mesa where the suspect also lives.

Confiscated from Luterte were three heat-sealed sachets of alleged shabu that were also forwarded to the MPD-CLO for examination.

The suspects are currently detained at the PS-8 Detention Facility for proper documentation and until results of the examination of the evidence are released.

Once the evidence is confirmed, the suspects will be charged with violating Republic Act 91165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and inquest proceedings will be set before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.

It can be remembered that Chief Supt. Joel Napolceon, MPD Director, vowed to intensify police operations against illegal drugs and all forms of criminality to ensure that Manila would be a better and safer place to live in. KIM MALAIT