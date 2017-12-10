3 suspects in policemen’s murder slain

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Polomolok, South Cotabato killed during a shoot out three men suspected of executing the town’s deputy police chief last September and another policeman in Surallah town in October. Chief Insp. Aldrin Gonzales, PNP-Region 12 information chief, said the joint police and members of the 27th Infantry Battalion were implementing search warrants against Allan Ewah, 45; Saddam Macabangin, 35 and Modja Tungka Adam, 45, in Barangay Koronadal proper at about 4 a.m. when the suspects opened fire at the lawmen triggering a firefight. Another suspect – Jordan Macabangen, 25 – escaped during the gunfight. The suspects were facing charges for violation of the firearms and ammunition law and illegal possession of explosives. Supt. Maximo Sebastian Jr., chief of PRO-12 Regional Anti-Street Crimes Task Force, said the slain suspects were known gun-for-hire group responsible in the killings of Senior Insp. Hernan Gabat of Polomolok police and Police Officer 2 Charlie Liva of Surallah police in South Cotabato. He said the raiding team recovered three caliber 45 pistols, a caliber 38 revolver, rifle grenade, a dud explosive, two home-made 12-gauge shot guns and ammunition for various caliber, all unlicensed.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL