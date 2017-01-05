3 Tacloban drug traders fall

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and local police arrested three notorious drug dealers during a buy-bust in Tacloban City, Leyte, recently identified as Marvin Gagarin, 40; Reynaldo Arevalo, 46; and Rolando Gagaboan, 39, all of Barangay 37, Reclamation Area. PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña said the three sold to a poseur-buyer seven transparent plastic sachets of shabu, estimated at P24,000. In simultaneous operations, the team also arrested alleged drug users Freddie Balasbas, 45; Rose Tupaz; Ervin Apostol, 37; Oliver Jaro, 40; Salvador Capintes, alias Badong, 51; Richard Merino; and John Ray Altaque, 24. Confiscated during the operations were 13 plastic sachets of shabu worth P52,000. J