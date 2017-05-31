3 treasure hunters buried alive

CABA, La Union: The bodies of there treasure hunters were retrieved after 24 hours by a search and rescue team here from a 50-foot hole that buried alive after the diggings collapsed in Sitio Bucutan, San Fermin Village on Tuesday. Senior Insp. Melanie Robusta, town police chief, identified the fatalities as Wilfredo Gatchalian, 59, of Barangay Sobredillo; and Bonifacio Rimorin, 54, and his son, Jonathan, 30, both of Barangay Gana. The victims are reportedly engaged in treasure-hunting for two years now, judging from the various excavations in the site. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Mines and Geosciences Bureau said it was possible that they have no expertise in mining such as the putting up of supporting braces to prevent erosion inside the pit, especially when it rains. Village chief Pablito Valdez said the residents tried to rescue the victims before the rescue team arrived.