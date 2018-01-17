3 weather systems bring rain over parts of PH — Pagasa

THE trough of a low pressure area (LPA), tail-end of a cold front, and the northeast monsoon have come together to bring rain over most parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday.



Caraga, Visayas, and the rest of Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by the LPA.



Pagasa warned that this could lead to possible flooding or landslides.



Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Bicol will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by the tail-end of a cold front.



Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon make up Calabarzon while Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan make up Mimaropa.



Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over Caraga region.



It will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains over Ilocos region and Cordillera Administrative Region, Pagasa added. GLEE JALEA