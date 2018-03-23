3 weather systems to bring cloudy skies

The northeast monsoon, the trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) and the tail end of a cold front will bring cloudy skies and scattered rains over parts of the country on Friday, the state-run weather bureau said.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the trough of the LPA is located at 2,405 kilometers east of Mindanao.

The LPA will likely bring floods or landslides due to light to moderate to at times heavy rains in the area, particularly over the Caraga and Davao region.

Pagasa’s senior weather specialist Chris Perez said that they will continue to monitor updates on the movement of the LPA which could possibly turn into a typhoon in the coming days before it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“The LPA will most likely enter the PAR by Monday but is not expected to affect the country over the weekend,” Perez told The Manila Times.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan will prevail over northern and central Luzon.

It will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Aurora province.

The Bicol region and Quezon province will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms caused by the tail end of a cold front.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.