3 winners to split P98.7-M lotto pot

THREE lucky bettors will split the P98.7-million Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) after correctly guessing the six-number winning combination during Saturday night’s draw.

Advertisements

Conrado Zabella, PCSO assistant general manager for Gaming Sector, said the three got the winning combination 10-21-23-06-27-09 with a total jackpot prize of P98,750,346.

The three winning lotto tickets were bought in Cabuyao, Laguna; Taguig City, Metro Manila; and San Mateo, Rizal.

Apart from the three jackpot winners, a total of 113 bettors will be getting P10,440 each as consolation prize after getting five of the six-number combination right.

Total ticket sales for the October 28 Grand Lotto draw reached P23.5 million.

JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA