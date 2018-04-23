3 wounded, 18 arrested in Bukidnon raid

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Three soldiers were wounded in an early dawn firefight during a raid in a farming village in Bukidnon on Saturday, resulting in the arrest of a barangay (village) chairman and 17 others.

The wounded soldiers were identified only as Corporals Manatad, Dumpa and Salido who were declared in stable condition after undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Cagayan de Oro City.

Supt. Melgar Devaras, assistant chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Service (CIDG) in Northern Mindanao, said the soldiers were part of the combined military and police team that was about to serve six search warrants against Cherry Barros, chairman of Barangay Kinawi in Libona, Bukidnon.

Devaras said the law enforcers were met with a volley of gunfire as they approach the gate of Barros’ residence, triggering the ensuing gun battle.

The three soldiers were hit in the initial firefight, which lasted for about 30-minutes, before the suspects withdrew towards an unknown direction.

The suspects led by Lucresio Barros, former village chairman in the area and husband of Cherry, engaged the lawmen in a firefight.

“Lucresio and an unidentified companion escaped during the ensuing gun battle and are now the object of a police manhunt,” Devaras said.

Lawmen recovered 12 assorted high-powered firearms and short caliber firearms together with hundreds of assorted ammunitions for various caliber after during the search in the area after the firefight.

Eighteen people were rounded up, including Barros, who would face frustrated and attempted murder, apart from the illegal possession of firearms and explosives charges.

Barros denied ownership of the firearms, but admitted that she is in possession of firearms which are duly licensed.

with Drei Toledo