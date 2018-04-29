3 wounded in Koronadal blast

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Three people were wounded in a bomb attack outside a Catholic church in Koronadal City, South Cotabato where a Mass was ongoing on Sunday.

Police said the explosive went off near the church’s entrance. The injured civilians whose identities were not immediately released were rushed to a hospital.

A second explosive was also recovered in a trash bin and immediately detonated.

No individual or group has claim responsibility for the bombing which occurred while the whole region is under an extended martial rule following a deadly Islamic State –inspired attack in Marawi City last year.

It was unknown whether IS-inspired fighters were involved in the latest bombing.

In May 2015, police foiled an attempt to bomb a provincial bus bound for Koronadal after a passenger discovered an improvised explosive and alerted the driver. The bomb – wrapped in a newspaper and plastic sheet – was placed at the rear of the bus owned by Yellow Bus Line that was traveling from Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat province.

The bus driver and his conductor immediately informed the police about the explosive and ordered passengers to disembark so authorities can retrieve the bomb and disarmed it.

Previous bombings in the troubled region were largely blamed to Islamic militants.