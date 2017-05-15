3 wounded in Reds’ attack in Laguna

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna: Majayjay municipality in Laguna was put on red alert after suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) attacked a military detachment in a village on Sunday wounding a soldier and two civil defense volunteers.

The clash happened at about 5:40 p.m. after the rebels attacked the Army’s 202nd Brigade detachment in Barangay Piit. Wounded in the skirmish were Sgt. Pepito Rodriguez, Alvin Alsum, and Francisco Agencia, both members of the Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit.

The rebels also torched a backhoe owned by Global Heavy Equipment, Inc. that operates Majayjay mini hydro plant in Barangay Ibabang Banga before retreating.

The NPA has not issued statement on the attack as of this writing.

Majayjay Mayor Jojo Carlo Clado said the firm has been receiving threats from the rebels after its owners allegedly refused to pay revolutionary tax.

Clado in his Facebook page on Monday advised the public to avoid the village or stay indoors in the meantime as pursuit operations against the rebels continue.

However, later in the day, Claro said the situation was back to normal but the alert status stays as he ordered all village officials to coordinate with the police and the military to ensure the safety and security of residents.