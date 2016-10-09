3-year emergency powers pushed to solve traffic mess

EVEN after President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration hit its first 100 days in office, the traffic crisis in Metro Manila is perceived to have remained a big problem.

House Bill (HB) 3712, filed recently by Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, offers what could be solution to the headache of many administrations.

“HB 3712 provides innovative, effective [and]swift answers that will stop the crisis from escalating and spreading to other urban hubs like Cebu and Davao, alleviate the situation, and prevent its recurrence,” Salceda said in his proposal.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in a recently published report, noted that besides the greenhouse gas emissions by vehicles stuck on the road, land and air traffic congestion also costs the Philippines P2.4- billion daily loss in potential income.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said the JICA projection will balloon to P6 billion daily by 2030 if the crisis remains.

Waze, an international traffic software application, said Metro Manila has “the worst traffic in the world” in 2015.

RAADEE S. SAUSA