3-year rookie max deal for Teng

Jeron Teng agreed in principle to sign a three-year maximum deal for a rookie with Alaska worth P8.55 million.

Teng’s agent, Danny Espiritu, said the former De La Salle University star will sign the deal when Aces team governor Dickie Bachmann returns from the United States where the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Board holds its annual planning session.

“Dickie (Bachmann) assured Jeron of a three-year maximum contract before flying to the US for their PBA annual meeting. Some details of the contract are still under negotiation but everything is okay,” Espiritu told The Manila Times on Tuesday.

“We are happy that Jeron will be given a maximum pay in three years,” he added.

Teng, who was chosen by the Aces as their fifth overall pick, will get P150,000 a month pay in the first year of the deal, P225,000 in the second year and P337,500 in the final year of the contract.

The Aces had already re-signed veteran forward Vic Manuel, Sonny Thoss, Jayvee Casio, guard Abel Galiguez, Jaypee Mendoza, Kevin Racal and center Yutien Andrada but the terms of their contracts were not disclosed.

Meanwhile, Allein Maliksi signed a two-year maximum veteran contract extension worth more than P10 million with Blackwater last Friday.