30% of Bacolod structures at risk to magnitude-6 quake

BACOLOD CITY: Thirty percent of private buildings in this capital city of Negros Occidental, aged more than 15 years old, are vulnerable to a magnitude-6 earthquake. However, city executive assistant Jose Maria Vargas, Cluster head on Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, assured the public that “Bacolod City is one of the safest areas in the Negros Island because it is not located within the fault line.” Vargas pointed out that new buildings like the Bacolod City Government Center can stand up to a magnitude-7 up to magnitude-7.5 quake because it is designed for earthquake preparedness and has passed the Building Code requirement. There are three fault line areas in Negros island which starts from Guihulngan in Negros Oriental to Kabankalan City; Hinoba-an and Sipalay City in Negros Occidental; and La Libertad in Negros Oriental. He said their office conducts quarterly earthquake drills in public and private schools and private companies that want to undergo earthquake drills can inform them for schedule.