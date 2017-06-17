30 beauties vie for Miss Manila 2017

Now on its fourth year, the Miss Manila 2017 pageant was launched at the Manila Hotel just before the weekend in the lead up to the city’s founding celebration on June 24.

A joint project of the City of Manila and Mare Foundation, together with Viva Live, the search is looking not just for a stunning winner, but “an empowered woman who personifies social awareness, and embodies a true Manileña with grace, passion, and optimism.”

In celebration of Araw Ng Maynila, under the decree of Mayor Joseph Ejercito Estrada, proceeds of this year’s pageant will benefit the projects of Mare Foundation, a non-profit institution headed by Chairperson and Pageant Director Jackie Ejercito.

The grand coronation night will be held on June 24, 7 p.m. at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), with telecast on ABS-CBN’s “Sunday’s Best,” after Gandang Gabi Vice, on June 25.

Miss Manila 2017 will receive P1,000,000 worth of prizes, comprised of a management contract and P500,000 in cash, Meanwhile, the first runner-up will receive P350,000 cash; second runner-up P 250,000; third runner-up P150,000, and the fourth runner-up P100,000. The circle of winners will also bag a contract with Viva Entertainment.

Besides her prizes, the grand winner will also represent the City of Manila in different functions and events.

Present at the launch of Miss Manila 2017 were Mayor Estrada, Jackie Ejercito and Viva Entertainment’s Vic del Rosario, and 2016’s winner Cristelle Tolentino.