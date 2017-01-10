30 trucks put out fire in Navotas

Around 30 firetrucks with almost 200 firefighters rushed to a depressed community inside Navotas City’s fish port area in Metro Manila as thousands of houses were gutted down at dawn on Tuesday. The fire that started at 4 a.m. was raised to Task Force Alpha alarm as it engulfed more than 1,000 structures of informal settlers inside the fishport compound. At least 1,200 families were brought to different evacuation areas in the city on orders of Mayor John Rey Tiangco. Navotas City firefighters told members of the media that the fire spread fast as most structures were made from light materials. Arson investigators are yet to determine the cause of the fire.