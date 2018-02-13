300 Bulacan residents benefit from PCSO-SPCSR outreach program

In partnership with Saint Paul College San Rafael (SPCSR) Alumni and Family Council, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) conducted a medical mission on January 31 at the school’s ground area.

Some 300 individuals benefited from the outreach activity where free medicines were distributed to the residents.

Led by the PCSO Medical Services Department, the free medical mission is one of the many charitable programs of the fund-generating agency geared at making basic health services accessible to Filipinos especially the underprivileged members of the society.

This program is one of PCSO’s answers to President Duterte’s Universal Health Care Coverage Program.

BY LEILA VALENCIA/PHOTOS BY ARNOLD RAMOS