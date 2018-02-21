Over 300 Filipinos from Kuwait return to PH; amnesty program extended until April 22

ABOUT 396 repatriated Filipino Workers from Kuwait arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Wednesday morning via chartered flight from Cebu Pacific, the airline company said.

“This is a special charter because Cebu Pacific does not fly to Kuwait,” said the airline, which flew in the workers via Flight 5J021.

“[This is] free of charge to the government and all passengers aboard,” it added.

More than 600 OFWs from Kuwait are expected to return to the Philippines this Wednesday.

The repatriation from Kuwait was the government’s response to the alleged abuses committed by its citizens against Filipino workers, highlighted by the death of Joanna Demafelis, a domestic helper, whose body was found inside a freezer a year after she was reported missing.

Meanwhile, the government of Kuwait granted the request of the Philippines to extend the amnesty program it was offering to overstaying overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the country, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced om Wednesday.

Ambassador to Kuwait Renato Villa, in his report to Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, said the amnesty program was extended by another two months or until April 22.

Villa said the order extending the amnesty, which was supposed to end on Thursday, was signed by Kuwait Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah.

The decision came less than a week after Cayetano formally conveyed the extension request to Kuwaiti Ambassador Mousaed Al-Thwaikh in Manila. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA, REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO