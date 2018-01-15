300 houses razed in Cebu fire

FIRE investigators are looking for the boy named “Joshua” who was allegedly playing matches that caused the fire in Barangay Pasil, Cebu City on Sunday gutting down 300 houses.

The fire reportedly broker out from the house of Ely Petalcorin whose nephew, Joshua, was playing with matches before the blaze.

The Bureau of Fire and Protection in Central Visayas (BFP–7) received the fire alarm at 12:26 p.m. which was placed under control at 2:54 p.m.

No injuries or fatalities were reported after the fire.

“Strong winds contributed to the blaze. The roads are narrow making it difficult for our firemen to immediately access the area and the fire spread quickly,” Senior Supt. Samuel Tadeo, BFP–7 Regional Director told The Manila Times.

Tadeo said affected by the fire were the sub-villages of Lawis, Maharlika and Riverside where most houses are made of light materials. The fire scene is located about 50 meters away from Pasil Fish Port.

Estimated damages was placed at P3 million.