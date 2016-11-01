More than 300 karateka join Laguna meet

Karate Development Arts’ (KDA) Daniel Uson led the gold medalists in the first Philippine Karatedo Traditional and Sports (PKTS) – Gideon Karatedo Dojo (GKD) Championship held recently at the Vista Mall in Sta. Rosa, Laguna. More than 300 karateka joined the tournament.

Uson dominated the boys’ 16-17 advance kata division, Daniel James Deblois of PKTS-GKD finished second, while Juan Niguel Tenorio of Alfonso Karate Renmai (AKKR) and Gabriel Villaluz of KDA both finished third.

Yuuki Mizushima of PKTS-GKD bagged the gold in the boys’ 12-13 kumite, Justin Menor of RSK won silver and while Leo Cuadra of MKKPI and Emmanuel Navarro of KDA copped the bronze.

In the girls’ 14-15 kumite, Ilyana Marcelo of PKTS-GKD won the gold. PASKA bet Radha Anarin and Ivanna Cablao of KDA bagged silver and bronze, respectively.

Another PASKA bet, Kimverly Madrona, finished first in the girls’ under-50kg kumite, Thunder’s Alcala Natalia finished second, while SKP’s Jarmain Moreno and Nadja Formentera finished third.

PKTS players Kierby Tenorio, JM Cancio and Leonardo Andres took the top three spots in the boys’ 18-over over-55 kgs. category.

“I want to thank all those who joined this 1st PKTS-GKD Championships. The preparations were not easy since this was our first time to handle this kind of tournament. Anyway, it is successful,” said PKTS-GKD organizer Christian Deblois in a phone interview.

“We saw that all throughout the event, girls and boys or kids and adults, were enjoying,” he added.

The PKTS-GKD Karatedo Championship is sanctioned by the Philippine Karatedo Federation (PKF), the national sports association for sport karate in the country.

“In behalf of the PKF, there is a very good progress of karatedo in all regions of our country,” PKF Secretary-General Raymund Lee Reyes said.