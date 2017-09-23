300 law enforcers replace Caloocan police

Three hundred policemen from Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela cities were officially transferred to Caloocan City on Friday following the drastic measure taken by National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Director Oscar Albayalde to relieve the entire city police force.

In a send-off ceremony held at the Northern Police District (NPD) headquarters, District Director Chief Supt. Amando Empiso said the re-assignment of personnel has a matter of policy. Any PNP personnel, regardless of their rank, can be re-assigned or transferred to any office or unit anywhere in the country or as may be warranted by their sworn mandate.

“In the midst of the challenges that the Caloocan City Police Station is facing these days, let us be instruments of change, good change,” Empiso said as he reminded his men to stay focused and continue to serve and protect the communities with utmost dedication, adhering to the rule of law.

The district director told the police officers that their transfer should be considered a blessing since they will be a part of rebuilding the bad image of the Caloocan police that has tainted the entire police force of the National Capital Region.

He said the re-assignment of the policemen also serves as a challenge to regain and bring back the glory of the entire police force of Caloocan city.

The 300 policemen from Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela cities will be assigned to the Police Community Precinct in North Caloocan while the relieved police officers in the city will fill-up the vacancies left by their fellow police officers.