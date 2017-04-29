300 players display skills in Under Armour 3×3

More than 300 players from Metro Manila and nearby provinces displayed their hoops prowess in the national finals of Under Armour 3×3 tournament on Friday at the Bonifacio Global City Titan Love Court in Taguig City.

Former national coach Joe Lipa, who serves as the tourney’s consultant, said he is happy with the number of players that joined the Under-18 and Open divisions.

“I have seen a lot of potential young players who played earlier and hopefully some of them will be discovered by different schools,” Lipa told The Manila Times. “In the Under-18 category, there are players who can also play in high school and college.”

Three teams will be bracketed in a group and each will play twice in the elimination round. The playoff stage leading to the championship round will feature a knockout format.

University of Visayas will play in the 18-Under national finals after beating University of Visayas in the Cebu leg of the tourney last week at the Cebu City Sports Club.

The tournament aims choose players for the national team that will compete in the FIBA 3×3 U18 Asia Cup on May 26 to 28 at the Cyberjaya Gem-in Mall Malaysia.

Besides the 3×3 tournament, the first ever Under Armour Basketball Clinic was also held at the BGC Titan Love Court.