3,000 modern jeepneys out in 3 months – DoTr

More than 3,000 modern jeepneys will be rolled out in three months by different transport groups, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said on Monday.

Undersecretary for Roads Thomas Orbos said in a statement that the jeepneys will be delivered within three to six months.

The jeepneys will be released under the memorandum of agreement the transport groups signed with Eco Dyip Inc. for the latter to provide fleet management and replacement of units.

MCCI Connection Transport Services Corp. also signed an agreement with 17 transport organizations for fleet consolidation and supply of new public utility vehicles.

The DoTr said the roll-out, which is part of the PUV modernization program (PUVMP), is expected to gradually ease the woes of commuters.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board is preparing local public transport route plans in order for the Board to rationalize the issuance of franchises to various transport operators.

The Land Transportation Office also assured transport operators that they would be able to distribute new license plates within the year.

Meanwhile, transport group Pinagkaisahang Samahan ng Mga Operator Nationwide (Piston) held a protest rally on Monday. Members of the group converged athe Welcome Rotonda and marched to Mendiola.

Piston President George San Mateo however explained that his group is not against modernization but is against the phasing out of jeepneys which will kill the livelihood of operators and drivers.