30,000 ‘Iglesia’ members in Tarlac join charity walk

CLOSE to 30,000 members of the Iglesia ni Cristo Central Ecclesiastical District, led by Minister Israel Flores, and thousands more from the north and south districts joined the charity walk on Sunday.

Slight rainshowers did not hamper the INC members from pursuing the march as they started gathering at 3 a.m. in front of the Carangian Elementary School toward the stretch of Paninaan by-pass road.

Except for minor traffic, which was anticipated by authorities, the walk remained generally peaceful.

Senior Supt. Ritchie Medardo Posadas of the Tarlac provincial police mobilized local stations to prepare a comprehensive measure to ensure peace and smooth alternative traffic schemes during the activity.

At the actual event, police were assisted by public order and safety offices and the INC’s society of communicators and networkers (SCAN).

“This is a notable activity that is worthy of emulation. I really salute the INC for doing such a noble cause,” Tarlac City Vice Mayor Genaro Mendoza said. JERRY M. HERNANDEZ