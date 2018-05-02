30,000 jobs offered in QC on Labor day

ABOUT 30,000 jobs were offered to applicants at Quezon City hall on Tuesday to mark the celebration of the 116th Labor Day in the country. New graduates and jobseekers flocked to city hall and by 1 p.m., the number reached more than 2,000 with 48 job seekers hired on-the-spot, the Quezon City Public Employment Service Office (QCPESO) said. The Quezon City local government organized the job fair in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Trade and Industry and the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration.