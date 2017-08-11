30,000 Marawi evacuees get psychosocial treatment, says civil defense official

AT least 30,000 evacuees from war-torn Marawi City are receiving psychosocial intervention from the government, an official said Friday.

Assistant Secretary Kristoffer James Purisima of the Office of Civil Defense disclosed this during the Mindanao Hour news conference.

“At least 30,000 have availed of the services. There are ongoing psychiatric treatments. This also includes psychosocial first aid treatment. Mental illness at an elevated level is few and far in between,” Purisima told reporters.

Purisima, however, assured that the mental health concerns of the evacuees have not reached alarming levels.

“I don’t have the information on whether there are cases wherein they are need to be brought in a mental hospital, but rest assured we are addressing the situation on the ground. If there is a need for a heightened level of response, we’ll be providing it. We are providing everything we can,” Purisima said.

“I would not characterize it as a mental crisis. When you say crisis, you are not addressing, recognizing it. We recognize the needs of our people and we are responding the best way we can,” Purisima added.

As of Friday, the military said 45 civilians and 128 government troops have been killed because of Maute group attacks in Marawi while 1,728 civilians have been rescued from the war-torn city.